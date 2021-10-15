Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 114,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 228.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

