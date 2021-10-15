Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 99,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3,663.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 503,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 489,733 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 20,797,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,185,872,000 after acquiring an additional 939,574 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 624,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 493,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

