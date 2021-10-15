Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE CMA opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

