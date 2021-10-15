Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMWAY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $2.6168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

