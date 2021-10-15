Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 138 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

