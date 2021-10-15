Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 558,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -219.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

