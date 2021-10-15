Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185,857 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SRNE opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

