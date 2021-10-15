Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

