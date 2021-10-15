Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $859,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.87 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

