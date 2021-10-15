Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,806 shares of company stock worth $1,568,125 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $876.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.