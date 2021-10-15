Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $147.19 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

