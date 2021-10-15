Comparing AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.59% 26.47% 11.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 2 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 124.92%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.59%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.16 -$68.19 million N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.90 $118.65 million $1.84 15.94

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �. Through the Celebrations Passport � loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet �, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.

