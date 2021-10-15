Comparing hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) & Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for hopTo and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 0 3 7 0 2.70

Marqeta has a consensus price target of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 43.99%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 22.62% 25.34% 15.57% Marqeta N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares hopTo and Marqeta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million 2.07 $690,000.00 N/A N/A Marqeta $290.29 million 42.22 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

