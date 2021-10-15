Comparing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.02% 5.55% 0.81% HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MercadoLibre and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88 HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $1,905.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.71%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 19.07 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -19,053.13 HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.24 $8.83 million $1.22 52.15

HealthEquity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MercadoLibre on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

