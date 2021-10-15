Comparing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -961.22% -138.45% -103.47% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Resonant has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resonant and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 4 0 3.00 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 152.60%. SPI Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Resonant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 47.87 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.36 SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.83 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Summary

Resonant beats SPI Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

