Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $307.95 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $307.95 or 0.00539931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $133.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

