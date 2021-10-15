Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

CDOR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 80,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,343. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDOR. B. Riley raised their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.