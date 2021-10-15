Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Conduent has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Conduent by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conduent by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

