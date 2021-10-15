Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $220.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

