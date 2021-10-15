Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLR. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.66.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.