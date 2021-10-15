Contrasting Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Walt Disney and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 0 2 20 0 2.91 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $210.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Walt Disney and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.85 -$2.86 billion $2.02 86.34 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 12.40 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney 1.77% 3.78% 1.68% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Gambling.com Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publ

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

