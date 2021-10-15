Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -16.59% -15.39% -5.15%

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 258.82%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.49%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Boxlight.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.82 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -38.64 Boxlight $54.89 million 2.41 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Boxlight on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

