Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AG stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $18,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $10,421,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

