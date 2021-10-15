Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 162.7% in September

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 162.7% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
