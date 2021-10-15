Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OFC stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

