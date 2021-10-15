Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of CRTX opened at $73.84 on Monday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.