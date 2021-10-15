Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Short Interest Update

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cortland Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cortland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cortland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Cortland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cortland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CLDB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 23,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cortland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.