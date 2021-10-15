Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.17. 4,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

