Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

