Covington Capital Management Has $115,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 407.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1,076.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

Shares of HUM opened at $434.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

