Covington Capital Management Has $189,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

