Covington Capital Management Makes New $71,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2,058.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 39.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.