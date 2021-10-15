Covington Capital Management Purchases 243 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $555.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.