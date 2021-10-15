Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 605.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.