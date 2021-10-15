Cowen Begins Coverage on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BROS opened at $53.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dutch Bros stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 459,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.