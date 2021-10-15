Cowen Begins Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $110.77. 509,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,247. Natera has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,694 shares of company stock worth $26,247,845. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

