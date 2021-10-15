Cowen Increases Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $32.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.