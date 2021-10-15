Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.53% of Crane worth $83,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 20.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of CR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,090. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

