Credit Suisse Group Boosts MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $16.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

MTG opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

