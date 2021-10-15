Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 1,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,879,956 shares of company stock valued at $112,916,388 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

