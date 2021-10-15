Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 2.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 1,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,879,956 shares of company stock worth $112,916,388 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

