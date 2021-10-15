CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $171.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.