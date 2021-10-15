CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.59, but opened at $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $95.54, with a volume of 78,755 shares trading hands.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.35.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.