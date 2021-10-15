Critical Analysis: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scholar Rock and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -687.82% -55.58% -34.88% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.14% -8.06%

Volatility & Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scholar Rock and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 124.24%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.61%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 61.47 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -9.78 Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 7.16 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -7.02

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

