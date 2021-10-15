Critical Analysis: VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) versus Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VG Life Sciences and Evolus, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VG Life Sciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Evolus
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares VG Life Sciences and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VG Life Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Evolus
|-171.55%
|-209.46%
|-23.33%
Risk & Volatility
VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.6% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares VG Life Sciences and Evolus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VG Life Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Evolus
|$56.54 million
|7.41
|-$163.01 million
|($2.27)
|-3.38
VG Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus.
Summary
Evolus beats VG Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About VG Life Sciences
VG Life Sciences, Inc. engages as a drug discovery and development company. It focuses on Targeted Peptide Technology (TPT), and Metabolic Disruption Technology (MDT). The TPT deals with HIV/AIDS. The MDT helps to fight cancers with solid tumors in situations where the cancer is resistant to the initial cancer drug therapy. The company was founded by Haig Keledjian in 1994 and is headquartered in San Marino, CA.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
