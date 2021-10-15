Critical Analysis: VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) versus Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VG Life Sciences and Evolus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50

Evolus has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 113.22%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Evolus -171.55% -209.46% -23.33%

Risk & Volatility

VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Evolus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evolus $56.54 million 7.41 -$163.01 million ($2.27) -3.38

VG Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus.

Summary

Evolus beats VG Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VG Life Sciences

VG Life Sciences, Inc. engages as a drug discovery and development company. It focuses on Targeted Peptide Technology (TPT), and Metabolic Disruption Technology (MDT). The TPT deals with HIV/AIDS. The MDT helps to fight cancers with solid tumors in situations where the cancer is resistant to the initial cancer drug therapy. The company was founded by Haig Keledjian in 1994 and is headquartered in San Marino, CA.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

