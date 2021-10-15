Critical Review: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AvePoint and Cloudera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cloudera 0 2 0 0 2.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.97%. Cloudera has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cloudera.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84% Cloudera -15.73% -2.59% -1.31%

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Cloudera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Cloudera $869.26 million 5.45 -$162.73 million ($0.16) -99.94

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvePoint beats Cloudera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

