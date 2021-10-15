Critical Survey: Braskem (NYSE:BAK) vs. Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Braskem alerts:

This table compares Braskem and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 11.24% -811.92% 0.22% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 2 4 0 2.67 Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00

Braskem presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Braskem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $11.37 billion 0.74 -$1.30 billion ($3.26) -6.43 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Braskem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment comprises production, operation, and sale of ethylene, high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.