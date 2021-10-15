Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Croda International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.6606 dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

