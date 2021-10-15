CSFB Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.95.

WPM stock opened at C$51.26 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$67.09. The firm has a market cap of C$23.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

