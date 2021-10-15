CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $110,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $137.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.79.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.